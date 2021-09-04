CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Newsom requests funds to support new Afghani refugees

Cover picture for the articleFurthering California’s long-standing role as a state of inclusion and refuge, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), took action today to assist Afghan arrivals settling in California. The Governor, with support from legislative leaders, is requesting $16.7 million in general funds, which will be used to provide cash assistance and other services for newly arriving Afghans in the state.

