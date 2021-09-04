Governor Newsom requests funds to support new Afghani refugees

Under current state laws, political recalls will likely become the disruptive norm in California. The flood gates have been permanently opened unless action is taken. The solution to rid our state of these expensive and wasteful exercises is for the majority Democratic Party lawmakers to enact a law whereby if a future gubernatorial recall is successful, then the lieutenant governor is automatically sworn in to take his or her place. The likelihood that a Democrat is in both of the two state offices is highly likely, making future recall efforts pointless.