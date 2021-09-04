CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mohamed Salah 'wants Liverpool to give him a £500,000-per-week deal' to make him their highest-paid player, eclipsing Virgil van Dijk's new £220,000-a-week contract, as club look to tie down another star

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohamed Salah has demanded £500,000-a-week to become the last Liverpool star to commit his long-term future to the club, according to the Daily Mirror. It comes after Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the club are in talks to extend his contract, which has less than two years left to run.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#New Deal#The Daily Mirror#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool striker Salah on brink of new club record; Molby in sights

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is in line to reach another club record after his successful penalty in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. It was Salah's 127th goal for Liverpool in his 206th appearance across all competitions - an impressive return for the forward. The goal was also Salah's 17th successful...
UEFASB Nation

Tuchel looking forward to ‘stress test’ against Liverpool, Van Dijk

Chelsea’s biggest test by far in this early season will be tomorrow’s trip to Anfield to take on Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who have made an excellent start to the Premier League, just as we have. (In fact, we have the identical record after the first two games: 2 wins, 5 goals scored, 0 conceded.)
Soccerchatsports.com

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk suffers dislocated finger in the middle of Holland's World Cup qualifier against Norway... and has to have it immediately pushed back into place at side of the pitch in gruesome scenes

Virgil van Dijk had a dislocated finger put back into place during the Netherlands' World Cup qualifier against Norway on Wednesday night. The Dutch centre-back had his finger pushed back into place on the side of the pitch after half-time and went on to play the full 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool hero Carragher expects Salah to follow teammates with new contract

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah will re-sign with the club. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have all committed to new deals with the Anfield club. Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG are all monitoring Salah's contract situation, but Carragher expects he will stay.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Salah Reportedly Wants £500k-per-Week Contract

Liverpool FC had a very quiet summer on the transfer front, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy. Rather than focus on new signings, the LFC front office spent most of the summer working on signing the core of the squad to contract extensions in an effort to keep the most important pieces together.
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Mohamed Salah Extension In The Works, Says Liverpool Manager

The transfer deadline has come and gone, and Liverpool stood pat through the deadline. Now, the club’s attention is squarely focused on negotiating a new deal with prolific goal-scoring forward Mohamed Salah, a report says. The English Premier League stalwarts stuck to their guns and only had one signing in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk: A nice evening for Holland

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was happy to be part of Holland's World Cup qualifying win against Turkey. The Oranje thumped Turkey 6-1 last night. Van Dijk told De Telegraaf: "All in all, it was a nice evening. "There is no doubt about that. The next two important matches are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Will Mohamed Salah sign a new deal with Liverpool?

Liverpool didn’t make too much noise in the summer transfer market, having signed Ibrahima Konaté only. The Reds, however, were busy securing contract extensions for seven of their first-team players. Mohamed Salah could be the next player to accept a new offer from Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group. Salah’s current...

Comments / 0

Community Policy