From the world's best full-back to England's fourth choice, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is still looking for answers as he admits his performances for his country haven't been up to scratch and 'expects more'
Maybe it is best just to start again: Trent Alexander-Arnold meet England, England meet Trent Alexander-Arnold. Sometimes it's better to draw a line under initial clumsy attempts to form a relationship and begin afresh. It feels a little like that with Alexander-Arnold and the national team. Remember, this is a...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0