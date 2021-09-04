CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

From the world's best full-back to England's fourth choice, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is still looking for answers as he admits his performances for his country haven't been up to scratch and 'expects more'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it is best just to start again: Trent Alexander-Arnold meet England, England meet Trent Alexander-Arnold. Sometimes it's better to draw a line under initial clumsy attempts to form a relationship and begin afresh. It feels a little like that with Alexander-Arnold and the national team. Remember, this is a...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#England#Uk#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp questions England’s use of Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield role

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cannot understand why England boss Gareth Southgate wants to use the “best right-back in the world” Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder.With a plethora of right-sided defenders at his disposal, the national team boss decided to shoehorn the 22-year-old into the side for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra in a more advanced position.It was an experiment which lasted just 45 minutes before Alexander-Arnold was restored to his preferred role where he looked much more comfortable and threatening.Klopp has been forced to play the academy graduate in midfield on a couple of occasions when injuries bit deep...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

How Liverpool could line up at Leeds United as FIFA ban Brazilian stars from match

Liverpool will have to make do without their three Brazil stars at Leeds United on Sunday after FIFA accepted the Brazilian FA's request to block them from playing. Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, who is carrying a hamstring injury in any case, were all stopped from reporting for international duty by the club as they would then have been required to quarantine upon their return.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho: No winners in Brazil FIFA row

Fabinho admits Liverpool's Brazilian trio are stuck in the middle of their row with the country's federation. Liverpool refused to let Alisson Becker,Roberto Firmino and Fabinho depart to represent Brazil this month, although Firmino was injured so wouldn't have been selected. But a FIFA rule, if a resolution cannot be...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Jurgen Klopp questions Gareth Southgate’s managerial decisions

“I just don’t understand that”. Jurgen Klopp has questioned Gareth Southgate’s managerial decisions, specifically playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. The Liverpool right back played in midfield against Andorra last week, and admitted that he found it difficult to get on the ball throughout the game. England won the game against...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp on Brazil players' availability v Leeds

Jürgen Klopp has discussed the situation regarding the availability of Liverpool's Brazil internationals for Sunday's Premier League game at Leeds United. Roberto Firmino is recovering from an injury sustained before the international break, but Alisson Becker and Fabinho are currently ruled ineligible to play having not represented their country in recent matches.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Southampton

West Ham United travel to Southampton in the Premier League this weekend and the Hammers will be looking to add to their recent run of form with a win. The Londoners are currently second in the Premier League table having picked up two wins and a draw in their three matches.
Soccerchatsports.com

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman gets ‘annoyed’ again

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he has a “good” relationship with president Joan Laporta but admits to being “annoyed” by recent speculation surrounding a contract renewal. Reports have suggested Laporta was willing to extend Koeman’s contract as long as he fulfilled three conditions. One of those conditions was to hand...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Chelsea

Aston Villa travel to Chelsea in the Premier League this week and they will be looking to pull off an upset away from home. Villa are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Brentford. Meanwhile, the Blues were held to a draw against Liverpool last time...
Soccerchatsports.com

Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Ross County

Celtic host Ross County in the Scottish Premiership this weekend and the Hoops will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Rangers last time out. Ross County managed to beat Celtic earlier this year and the Hoops will be looking to avenge that defeat here. Despite the defeat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy