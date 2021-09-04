From the world's best full-back to England's fourth choice, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is still looking for answers as he admits his performances for his country haven't been up to scratch and 'expects more'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cannot understand why England boss Gareth Southgate wants to use the “best right-back in the world” Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder.With a plethora of right-sided defenders at his disposal, the national team boss decided to shoehorn the 22-year-old into the side for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra in a more advanced position.It was an experiment which lasted just 45 minutes before Alexander-Arnold was restored to his preferred role where he looked much more comfortable and threatening.Klopp has been forced to play the academy graduate in midfield on a couple of occasions when injuries bit deep...