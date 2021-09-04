Georgia Woman Sentenced For Stealing U of I Employees Identities
Iowa City, Iowa — A 39-year-old Georgia woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for stealing the identities of dozens of University of Iowa employees to claim their tax refunds. Court records indicate Florence Rosale Julio was able to illegally obtain more than 450-thousand dollars in tax refunds that were owed to University of Iowa staff in 2015. The money was deposited in bank accounts in Georgia she had opened under a fake business name.kiwaradio.com
