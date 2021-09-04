CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Welcome back, fans! Huskers defeat Fordham in home opener

By Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2019, Memorial Stadium opened its doors to spectators as Nebraska hosted Fordham, and the result was a 52-7 NU win Saturday. Journal Star photos.

