Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz eludes a sack by Central Michigan defensive lineman Keegan Cossou in the fourth quarter. Mjs Uwgrid08 12 Hoffman Jpg Uwgrid08. Like most years, we have a pretty good idea of what we are getting from the Wisconsin football team this year. The defense, led by Jack Saborn and Leo Chenal, will be as solid as always. It will be hard to score points against this unit on a consistent basis.