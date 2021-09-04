Motormouth: Hitting the brakes
Q: With the advent of adaptive cruise control, my question is, do the brake lights come on when the system detects a need to slow down, especially when it is somewhat abrupt?. A: Yes, they do. Any time the brakes are applied, either by you or the computer, the brake lamps will illuminate. Adaptive cruise control (ACC) will apply the brakes when exceeding the cruise setting when going downhill and the brake lights will illuminate. If the car slows down using engine compression (lifting your foot from the gas) the brake lights will not come on.www.gmtoday.com
