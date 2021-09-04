Motormouth: Hitting the brakes

One look at the jacked-up, aggressively styled 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 lets everyone know this isn’t an ordinary half-ton pickup truck. While it's not as extreme as the high-flying Ford F-150 Raptor or the 700-plus-hp Ram 1500 TRX, the ZR2 is the most formidable full-size truck in Chevy's showroom. Along with its intimidating appearance, it has a 420-hp V-8, rides on 33-inch-tall tires, and features a tricked-out suspension. The latter includes Multimatic spool-valve dampers that are derived from Formula 1 cars and Baja race trucks. Its interior is also decked out with a digitized dashboard, and its crew-cab-only body style means everyone can enjoy the ride when the blacktop ends. While it might not impress fans of Ford and Ram, the 2022 Silverado ZR2 gives the bow-tie brand a bona fide off-roader.