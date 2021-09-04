CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habs decline to match Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s offer sheet

By Brian La Rose
habsworld.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabsWorld.net -- The Habs had until Saturday at 5:30 PM EST to decide Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s fate. They used every second possible before announcing that they have declined to match the offer, making him a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. The offer was for just over $6.1 million, meaning the Canadiens receive Carolina’s first and third-round picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft which is being hosted in Montreal. They now hold six picks in the first three rounds.

