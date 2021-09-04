Destin Daniel Cretton Talks ‘Shang-Chi,’ Working With Marvel Studios & More [The Playlist Podcast]
Director Destin Daniel Cretton isn’t necessarily the first name you’d think about when imagining filmmakers who would make the big leap from indies to superhero features. However, with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Cretton is the latest young filmmaker snatched up by Marvel Studios to helm a $200 million blockbuster. And he joins The Playlist Podcast to talk about that transition, what he hopes people get out of ‘Shang-Chi,’ and much more.www.imdb.com
