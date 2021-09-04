CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Destin Daniel Cretton Talks ‘Shang-Chi,’ Working With Marvel Studios & More [The Playlist Podcast]

By Charles Barfield
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Director Destin Daniel Cretton isn’t necessarily the first name you’d think about when imagining filmmakers who would make the big leap from indies to superhero features. However, with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Cretton is the latest young filmmaker snatched up by Marvel Studios to helm a $200 million blockbuster. And he joins The Playlist Podcast to talk about that transition, what he hopes people get out of ‘Shang-Chi,’ and much more.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Destin Daniel Cretton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shang Chi#The Playlist Podcast#Shang Chi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesgeekculture.co

Tony Leung Initially Wanted To Turn Down Marvel Studios Role Said Shang-Chi Director

Since he made his Hong Kong TV debut in 1981, television actor turned global movie legend Tony Leung has won acclaim and a reputation of picking very select roles to lend his star power in. And while some of his works have been adapted, most notably in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar winning The Departed, which is based on Leung’s highly regarded Infernal Affairs trilogy, the 59-year-old star has never acted in a Hollywood production until now.
Moviestimes-georgian.com

Destin Daniel Cretton wanted 'charismatic' hero

Director Destin Daniel Cretton didn't want 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to feature a "broody, quiet" hero. The 42-year-old filmmaker admitted part of the appeal in casting Simu Liu as Shang-Chi was his "charisma" and ability to handle comedy because he was determined to "surprise" audiences by making the Master of Kung Fu charming and funny.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Xbox Celebrates Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

In celebration of the highly anticipated upcoming theatrical release of Marvel Studios’, “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” Xbox created a special kit including a custom Xbox Series X console, custom Xbox Wireless Controller, a Shang-Chi action figure, and a 12-month Xbox Game Pass card, all of which are encased in special themed packaging inspired by the history-making movie.
Moviesd23.com

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Director Destin Daniel Cretton Makes a Surprise Appearance at the El Capitan Theatre’s Opening Night Fan Event

Just weeks after hosting the star-studded world premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, the El Capitan Theatre held an opening night fan event hosted by Nerdist on Thursday. As always, fans came dressed to impress, cosplaying as some of the film’s characters, from Shang-Chi and Xialing to Razor Fist and Death Dealer, to name just a few.
MoviesSFGate

'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton on Battling Stereotypes and the 'Exciting' Challenge of Casting the Lead Role

When director Destin Daniel Cretton took his first meeting with Marvel Studios roughly two and a half years ago to discuss “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” he never actually expected to be handed the reins of the latest film in the biggest movie franchise in cinema history. Up to that point, Cretton had directed a series of small-scale independent dramas — “Short Term 12,” “The Glass Castle” — that were exceptional in the all-inclusive empathy the filmmaker deployed for all of his characters. As the child of a Japanese-American mother and a white father who grew up in a small town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Cretton had made it his mission to tell stories that allowed for people who hadn’t had much time in the spotlight to step beyond snap judgments and show the fullness of who they are.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu & Director Destin Daniel Cretton On Creating A Marvel Celebration Of Culture & Representation

Much like Disney/Marvel’s 2018 mega blockbuster and Oscar-winning feature Black Panther was a breakthrough for diversity on the big screen, the studios continue to shine with that this coming weekend with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Hollywood Asian-American superhero movie. Today on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, we speak with both the pic’s star Simu Liu and director-writer Destin Daniel Cretton about this feat. You can listen to our conversation here: “We’ve always approached this story with an amount of care, befitting of something that is as historically significant as it is,” Liu tells us. “It’s another thing to...
MoviesCollider

Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Destin Daniel Cretton and Kevin Feige on 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and Preparing for the Stunt Scenes

From director Destin Daniel Cretton and Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the superhero origin story for a guy named Shaun (Simu Liu), who’s living in San Francisco and working as a parking valet with his best friend Katy (Awkwafina) when he is suddenly faced with the past he thought he left behind. Pursued by his estranged father (Tony Leung) and needing the help of his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), if they are to defeat the mysterious Ten Rings organization, Shaun must push past his childhood trauma and embrace every part of himself, in order to fully step into his power as Shang-Chi.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Director Daniel Destin Cretton Originally Didn’t Want to Direct an MCU Film

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out in theaters this week, and it follows Simu Liu as the titular character. Tony Leung plays his father, who’s trying to bring him back into the Ten Rings organization, but the protagonist has other ideas in mind. During the press conference, Liu discussed the film in a panel that included Awkwafina (Katy), Meng’er Zhang (Xialing), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), director Destin Daniel Cretton and producer Kevin Feige.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Credits Scene Featuring [SPOILERS] Cameos Leaks Online

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we've pretty much established this year that not even a global pandemic can slow down the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Opening Phase Four with a massive bang last January via the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Marvel Studios has already spoiled fans with five projects so far, including their latest feature film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which is now screening exclusively in theaters.
MoviesComicBook

Phase Zero: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu, Director Destin Daniel Cretton Join Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 8, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero and he's not coming along. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will also be joining the show. Episode 35 will take a spoiler-filled dive into the new MCU movie and will also take a look at the actor's and director's experiences off-screen in joining the biggest movie franchise in the world. The journey that publicly began at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 finally reached its big moment when the film released in theaters to record-breaking box office numbers over the Labor Day weekend.
MoviesDen of Geek

Will Marvel Make Shang-Chi 2?

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been a box office hit for Marvel, earning many millions beyond its predicted haul when it was officially released last week. Disney had previously drawn fire – and a very public lawsuit – back in July when it debuted Marvel’s last pandemic-delayed film, Black Widow, in theatres and on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time, but Shang-Chi has targeted a theatrical-only release that seems to have paid off.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Post-Credits Scene: How Marvel Studios Set Up the Next Avengers Movie

After a long wait the next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and not only does it introduce Shang-Chi into the MCU, but it also starts the setup for the next Avengers movie and perhaps even more. We already know that Shang-Chi and the mythology that he's a part of will have major ripple effects on the MCU moving forward, but as we learn in the post-credits sequence, there is also a more direct effect on the MCU and the premiere team that protects it before the final credit rolls, and we've got all the details right here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy