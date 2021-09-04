CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open as Grand Slam nears

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic did not seek to keep his thoughts to himself on court Saturday, the way he mostly did through his first two U.S. Open matches. Instead, he let it all out, slapping his chest or sneering with a fist raised to celebrate success, pointing to his ear to ask the crowd for noise.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Grand Slam#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisFrankfort Times

Salisbury, Ram win men's doubles; Gauff, McNally reach final

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Salisury has a chance at the doubles double at the U.S. Open. Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their second Grand Slam men's doubles title together with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory Friday over Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
TennisFrankfort Times

US Open Lookahead: Raducanu, Fernandez in teen women's final

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. It's the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova's victory at Wimbledon in 2004. Fernandez has the tougher road to the final, with four straight three-set victories. Three of them were against players ranked in the top five. The Canadian has spent 12 hours, 45 minutes on the court, five hours more than Raducanu. The qualifier from Britain hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the U.S. Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014. Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 U.S. Open. The mixed doubles final, followed by a 20th anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, precede the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
WorldFrankfort Times

Slingsby's Aussies go for SailGP hat trick at Saint-Tropez

Tom Slingsby’s Team Australia will go for a hat trick this weekend in the SailGP global league's regatta in Saint-Tropez, France. The Aussies had dominating wins in the last two regattas, in England in mid-July and Denmark three weeks ago, even though they weren’t at full strength while crew members were either competing in the Olympics or tending to family matters. Those two wins followed an uncharacteristic last-place finish in Italy in early June.
SoccerFrankfort Times

Defending champ Lille loses 2-1 at Lorient in French league

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille slipped to a second defeat in five games in the French league with a 2-1 loss at Lorient on Friday. Lille lost just three league matches throughout last season but has only won once in five games so far this campaign and conceded 11 goals.
FIFAFrankfort Times

Friday's Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. Soccer Federation asked the unions of the women’s and men’s national teams to agree to equalize FIFA’s World Cup prize money on their own.
Mohnton, PAFrankfort Times

Brittany Force leads qualifying in NHRA playoff opener

MOHNTON, Pa. (AP) — Brittany Force broke the Maple Grove Raceway speed record Friday to lead Top Fuel qualifying in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, the first event of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Seeking her seventh straight No. 1 and ninth of the season, Force had...
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Penn National Results Friday September 10th, 2021

3rd-$28,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

SAmericans can play in EPL despite missing WCup qualifiers

Premier League clubs which blocked South American players from traveling to World Cup qualifiers will be able to play them this weekend after the threat of a five-day ban from FIFA was lifted on Friday. Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agreed to waive their right to trigger a FIFA regulation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy