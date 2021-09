One of the hardest decisions to make in fantasy football is whether to keep a player on your roster or cut the player and try to upgrade the roster with a player on the waiver wire. Nothing is worse than holding onto an unproductive player that does not help you win fantasy games. If there is one thing that is close to being that bad, it is cutting a player that ends up helping one of your fantasy rivals win fantasy games. There is a fine line between stashing a player on the bench for better days and holding on to a player that is never going to produce. Making the right decision can be the difference between winning and losing your fantasy leagues.