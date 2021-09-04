CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTA Underground Shuts Down Over ‘Increasing Hostility’ from Take-Two

By Athena Parnada
cogconnected.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTA: Underground Lead Developer Confirmed That They Are Taking All Uploads Offline. GTA: Underground, a mod for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that has been worked on for six years, has been shut down due to Take-Two Interactive’s witch hunt. The studio has been on quite the rampage lately, as it has just also been recently reported that they are at the heels of another group of modders, suing them for trying to recreate the GTA games. Although GTA Underground is not within their crosshairs just yet, its Lead Developer has decided to pull out before Take-Two gets to them.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take Two#Gta Games#Gta Underground#Lead Developer#Moddb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Related
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Take-Two is suing GTA 3 and Vice City fan project creators

Take-Two Interactive está suing the creators of fan projects (reverse engineered) of Grand Theft Auto 3 y Grand Theft Auto Vice City. This news comes through VideoGamesChronicle, which informs that the demand introduced in California and names 14 programmers who were working on that project. MRT reported in February this project had received a DMCA recall by Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games.
California StateEurogamer.net

Now Take-Two is going after GTA reverse engineering projects

In the latest of a series of legal battles by Take-Two Interactive, the developers of the re3 project are being sued by the company in the state of California. What's so significant about this particular project is that it's built on completely reverse engineered source code of Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It's also been ported over to the Nintendo Switch, Playstation Vita and Nintendo Wii U.
BusinessTorrentFreak

Take-Two Sues Enthusiasts Behind GTA Fan Projects re3 & reVC

Take-Two Interactive has sued several programmers and enthusiasts said to be behind the popular re3 and reVC Grand Theft Auto fan projects. The lawsuit says that after the company filed a DMCA takedown notice to remove the projects from Github, the defendants filed a bad faith counter notice to have the content reinstated, thus triggering this copyright infringement lawsuit.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Creators of re3 Mod for GTA 3 Sued by Take-Two Interactive

The creators of the re3 and reVC mods for GTA 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City have been sued by Take-Two. It is speculated that the publisher is quietly working on its own remasters of these games. Take-Two Interactive has been on a warpath with many modders lately. The...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Colombian Netflix Show Accused of Stealing GTA V Artwork

A video game series as popular as GTA V will inevitably have an influence on pop culture and other forms of media. However, sometimes innocent imitation motivated by admiration can cross the line and turn into uninspired copying. Recently, Grand Theft Auto fans have accused a new Colombian Netflix show titled The Snitch Cartel: Origins (El Cartel de los Sapos: El origen) of stealing the artwork of GTA V after noting how the show’s intro bears a suspicious resemblance to the loading screen images of the game.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Rustler (Switch) Review

Taking place centuries before Grand Theft Auto. When I was a lad of 17, I was introduced to a PC game called Grand Theft Auto, an overhead romp of violence and larceny that punched its way into the hearts of millions of Gamers, while also drawing the ire of parents and censors alike the world over. The title would spawn many clones and copycats as well as multiple sequels of its own, thus reshaping the landscape of video games. Over the years, the series evolved into a 3D, hi-resolution cacophony of love making and carnage, culminating in the current online frag fest that has become GTA Online. Now, nearly 24 years later, Jutsu Games is returning to this idea with a back to basics approach. In describing their top-down 2D game Rustler, the developer quotes: “Classic GTA-gameplay gets a medieval makeover.” Yes, this is Grand Pilfer Equestrian.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

GTA Online's Latest Fix Targeted Innocent Players

Ever since its launch, plenty of PC gamers have been finding creative ways of cheating in "Grand Theft Auto 5' and "GTA Online." Developer Rockstar Games has been hard at work trying to iron out these glitches and exploits as they appear, but one of the developer's most recent attempts to rectify a "GTA Online" hack ended up taking aim at players who had done nothing wrong.
Video GamesIGN

GTA 5 Shows Off Its PS5 Upgrade, Delayed to March 2022

We've gotten our first look at Grand Theft Auto 5 as a PS5 game. Seen in action at today's PlayStation Showcase event, the PS5 remaster of Grand Theft Auto 5 will see Michael, Franklin, and Trevor back on the streets of Los Santos, and looking better than ever. The new trailer also points to a March 2022 release date, a delay from the previously-announced November 11, 2021 date.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

PlayStation Showcase 2021: Grand Theft Auto V

As part of the summer 2021 all-digital gaming conventions, today Sony is holding its very own all-digital PlayStation Showcase. The showcase will open up what will be a very busy fall season with the Tokyo Games Show right around the corner. During the PlayStation Showcase, players got a look at Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA 5 and GTA Online Delayed to March 2022 on PS5

Finally, a first look at Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online running on PlayStation 5! Rockstar has been keeping this one close to its bullet vest, and that’s because it’s been delayed: it’ll now release in March 2022 on Sony’s next-gen console, as opposed to November as originally planned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy