GTA Underground Shuts Down Over ‘Increasing Hostility’ from Take-Two
GTA: Underground Lead Developer Confirmed That They Are Taking All Uploads Offline. GTA: Underground, a mod for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that has been worked on for six years, has been shut down due to Take-Two Interactive’s witch hunt. The studio has been on quite the rampage lately, as it has just also been recently reported that they are at the heels of another group of modders, suing them for trying to recreate the GTA games. Although GTA Underground is not within their crosshairs just yet, its Lead Developer has decided to pull out before Take-Two gets to them.cogconnected.com
Comments / 0