Wandering Wizard Teases Expedition Agartha In New Trailer
Wandering Wizard Has Teased Expedition Agartha, Its Upcoming Game, In A Teaser Trailer. Wandering Wizard is a development team that published Outlaws of the Old West in early 2019. Outlaws of the Old West is a survival MMO wherein players would craft items, explore and survive in the wild west. Wandering Wizard has announced its latest project, Expedition Agartha, in a recent teaser trailer. Will this second project improve upon the first? Only time will tell. Fans can wishlist Expedition Agartha on Steam here. There is no official release date for the project just yet.cogconnected.com
