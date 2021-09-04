Wandering Wizard Teases Expedition Agartha In New Trailer

Not satisfied with already giving us one banger of a single in the form of Erin Moriarty's Emmy-nominated song "Never Truly Vanish," The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed another in-continuity single is on the way. Jessie T. Usher's A-Train will debut his new single "Faster" on Wednesday, September 1st. "NEW IN WORLD CONTENT WED!!" Kripke wrote on Twitter. "Like 'You'll Never Truly Vanish' the chef's kiss for me is how dead seriously we take this stupidity. @The_JessieT CRUSHES IT. Written by musical chameleon Christopher Lennertz." Check out the teaser for the new single and its upcoming music video below!