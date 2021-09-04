Dallas Cowboys must return to their Ezekiel Elliott roots

Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) When it comes to the NFL, it’s all about high-octane passing attacks that keep those chains moving at will. The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to this as on paper, they have all the offensive weapons ready to take the NFL by storm. Quarterback Dak Prescott and company are ready to fire things up but in the grand scheme of things, the Cowboys’ offense should go back to its roots to set the stage for a big season.