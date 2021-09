Mike McCarthy’s grace period as a coach with an excuse ended the moment Dak Prescott lingered in the pocket with defenders closing on both sides, lofting a perfect ball on a designed fake screen between converging zone coverage for the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the season. It ended when Prescott bravely took a zone read keeper deep in Tampa territory and plowed his rehabbed shoulder into the best defense in football. It ended when Ndamukong Suh popped Prescott in the chest at full speed and the quarterback hopped right back up, gearing up for another 40 some odd passing attempts.