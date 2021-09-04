CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Project Winter Heads To Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Very Soon

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackstab Your Friends On More Platforms As Project Winter Hits Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 In Mid September. Other Ocean Interactive first launched Project Winter on Steam in 2019 and the game has been quite a success since. The game later released on Xbox One and is available on the Xbox Game Pass. Other Ocean Interactive have now announced that its eight-person multiplayer survival game will be launching on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on 16th September.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 4#Xbox One#Backstab#Other Ocean Interactive#Project Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Pokémon TV App Now Available On Nintendo Switch

The Pokémon Company International has announced that the Pokémon TV app is now available on Nintendo Switch. Promising “hours upon hours of Pokémon fun,” the app comes packed with content to watch whether that be the adventures of Ash, Pikachu and their friends or highlights from the Pokémon Championship tournaments.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Tactical RPG Dark Deity heads to Nintendo Switch in 2022

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Sword & Axe have announced that tactical RPG Dark Deity will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. The indie Fire Emblem-like released for Steam in June 2021. A new trailer for the game can be found below, via IGN.
Video Gamesreviewed.com

The Best Nintendo Switch Consoles of 2021

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con. Nintendo’s flagship Switch model, largely unchanged since its launch in 2017, looks best with a splash of color. You can find it in this red-and-blue “neon” version, a more muted “Gray Joy-Con” variant, and in a number of limited-edition designs pegged to big game releases. Since summer 2019, the standard Nintendo Switch has gotten closer to nine hours of battery life—a big upgrade from the original six-and-a-half-hour battery.
RetailNintendo Insider

Chaotic Puzzler KeyWe Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Sold Out and Stonewheat & Sons have announced that their “chaotic postal puzzler” KeyWe is now available on Nintendo Switch. Starring Jeff and Debra, two postal-working kiwi birds, KeyWe challenges you to type telegrams, ship packaged and send urgent messages. With no hands to help them, that means that you must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam the levers, bells and buttons that you need to use making for a frantic mailroom.
Video GamesComicBook

Rumor: Nintendo Switch Online Adding Game Boy Games Soon

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play a number of free NES and SNES games each month, but fans have been hoping to see other consoles represented as well. Rumors have been circulating for years that we might see other platforms added, and it seems that Game Boy could be the next one up. In a new episode of the Nate the Hate podcast, insider NateDrake states that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the very near future. Unfortunately, NateDrake also stated that he does not believe Game Boy Advance games will receive a similar treatment.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Confirms Release of Beloved Action Game

A beloved action game that has previously appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms is finally headed to the Nintendo Switch. Specifically, that game happens to be the original Dying Light, from developer Techland. And while the upcoming sequel, Dying Light 2, seemingly won't be heading to Switch any time soon, the arrival of the original game on the platform is something that fans have been asking about for quite some time.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Aeon Drive Is A "Cyberpunk Speedrunning Platformer" Heading To Switch Soon

A title that was recently showcased by Microsoft in its '[email protected]' livestream showcase now has a release date and, pleasingly for us, confirmation it's landing on Switch at the same time. Aeon Drive - from the 2Awesome Studio, which previously brought us Dimension Drive on the eShop - is due to launch on 30th September.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Enable Screen Lock on Nintendo Switch

Have you ever found your gadgets overheating with a battery that always seems to be drained? Well, sometimes the answer is actually straightforward—your Switch was on the entire time you didn’t use it. Not only is this incredibly inconvenient, but it’s also not great for your battery. For this reason,...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Cursed to Golf Is Coming to the PC and the Nintendo Switch

Thunderful Publishing and developer Chuhai Labs have announced Cursed to Golf. Cursed to Golf is a roguelike golf adventure, and it seems incredibly unique. I’m really excited to see more because strange games like this are the reason I play video games. Here is an overview of the game:. You...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Art of Rally Nintendo Switch review

Art of Rally was absolutely adored art of rally when it was originally released on Steam. True to its name, it is a work of high indie dev art, that is so much more than the Neo Drift Out style racer it initially resembled. The announcement of a Switch version was a nice surprise. But it threw open the questions as to how the underpowered Nintendo console would handle a game that some had even struggled to get running on their PC hardware. Unity is notoriously difficult on Switch, after all.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Apple Slash (Nintendo Switch)

Apple Slash is an action-arcade title for the Nintendo Switch. It comes from Norwegian developers Agelvik and is published by Ratalaika Games. It’s fast-paced and sports a creative visual style as you slash your way through hordes of enemies. Sadly, it’s all over far too soon. I’ll start by saying...
Video GamesIGN

Stranded Deep - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Test your survival skills in the open-world adventure game, Stranded Deep, available now on Nintendo Switch. In Stranded Deep, players take on the role of a plane crash survivor in the Pacific Ocean. Players must explore exotic underwater and island environments to hunt for supplies and craft the tools, weapons, and shelters they'll need to stay alive. Players will experience dangerous encounters against sharks, giant squid, and other sea creatures. They will need to defend against attacks on land from wild boar, snakes, and other native threats. Hunger, thirst, and exposure will work against them as they brave the elements. It won't be easy, but if they survive the islands, now for the first time ever, players can escape on the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

TOEM arrives on Nintendo Switch next month

TOEM, the adorable black and white photography game, is finally coming to Switch next month. In an announcement from the official Twitter account, it’s been revealed the indie title will release on September 17 for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Announced for Nintendo Switch during an Indie World Direct earlier...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Cotton Reboot! (Nintendo Switch)

We’ve reached the point with reboots and remasters where I have no knowledge of the original game. Such is the case with Cotton Reboot!, a shoot ’em up originally released as Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams in Japanese arcades in 1991. After a few previous ports, it’s now been rebooted for...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Is Losing a Big Exclusive Series

Nintendo, during the Nintendo Switch era, is losing an exclusive series. The main appeal of Nintendo hardware for many Nintendo fans is the exclusive games Nintendo and its partners develop for Nintendo platforms. Many of the best Nintendo Switch games -- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Oddysey -- all come straight from Nintendo and can only be played on Nintendo machines. That said, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch are losing one of these exclusive series to the PC.
ElectronicsNintendo Life

Accessory Review: Inateck Ultimate Nintendo Switch Case

With almost 90 million Nintendo Switch consoles out in the wild and in the hands of gaming fans, it's no wonder that so many accessory manufacturers have tried their hand at crafting their own carry case solution. Protecting your precious system is probably pretty high on your priority list if you're the type who takes your Switch out and about, so you need a case that does the job well.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Eurogamer also claims that Game Boy Color and Game Boy games are heading to Switch Online soon

Nintendo is apparently looking to expand its Nintendo Switch Online game collection by adding both Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its paid online service. Currently the only retro game platforms supported on Nintendo Switch Online are the Nintendo Entertainment System which was released in 1983 and the Super Nintendo which was released back in 1990. The site claims its sources have also told them other platforms are also on the cards, which seems fairly obvious, however they wouldn’t state what’s beyond the Game Boy and Game Boy Color games on the Nintendo Switch Online service. It should be noted that Eurogamer did make a big error in 2016 by saying that GameCube games are coming to the Switch. Still, Game Boy Color and the Game Boy do seem fairly likely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy