Project Winter Heads To Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Very Soon

Test your survival skills in the open-world adventure game, Stranded Deep, available now on Nintendo Switch. In Stranded Deep, players take on the role of a plane crash survivor in the Pacific Ocean. Players must explore exotic underwater and island environments to hunt for supplies and craft the tools, weapons, and shelters they'll need to stay alive. Players will experience dangerous encounters against sharks, giant squid, and other sea creatures. They will need to defend against attacks on land from wild boar, snakes, and other native threats. Hunger, thirst, and exposure will work against them as they brave the elements. It won't be easy, but if they survive the islands, now for the first time ever, players can escape on the Nintendo Switch.