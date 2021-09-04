Project Winter Heads To Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Very Soon
Backstab Your Friends On More Platforms As Project Winter Hits Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 In Mid September. Other Ocean Interactive first launched Project Winter on Steam in 2019 and the game has been quite a success since. The game later released on Xbox One and is available on the Xbox Game Pass. Other Ocean Interactive have now announced that its eight-person multiplayer survival game will be launching on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on 16th September.cogconnected.com
