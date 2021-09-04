CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Midnight Suns Microtransactions Will Be For Cosmetics Only

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Team Behind Marvel’s Midnight Suns Confirmed That Microtransactions Will Not Affect Gameplay In Any Way. Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical role playing game by Firaxis Games, a development team that has a ton of experience in the genre as they developed the Xcom and Civilization series amongst others. Marvel recently unveiled Midnight Suns to much fanfare as it took a unique twist on the Marvel world. Today, via Twitter, the team confirmed that Midnight Suns’s microtransactions will not be affecting the game’s balance in any way.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Cosmetics#Microtransactions#Video Game#The Team Behind Marvel#Xcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, first gameplay: time and how to watch online

Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, the gala presented by Geoff Keighley, was the setting chosen by 2K Games to present its new project, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a title based on Marvel superheroes that is in the hands of Firaxis, the studio responsible for Civilization VI and XCOM. In line with the projects designed by this developer, the combat system will work tactically and strategicallyBut what exactly will it be like? After presenting the first cinematic trailer, it’s the turn of the gameplay, which will be revealed today, September 1.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Watch the New Trailer for the Marvel Tactical RPG MARVEL'S MIDNIGHT SUNS

During Gamescom 2021, Marvel and Firaxis Games showed off the first trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. This is an upcoming tactical RPG featuring your favorite Marvel characters like Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, and many more. The trailer looks dope and has a killer cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” by Alessia Cara & The Warning. Sadly, the trailer doesn’t show off any gameplay elements, but it is set to release in March 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam|Epic), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If you sign up for the newsletter on the official site, you can even get an exclusive skin for Blade. Gameplay for Midnight Suns will be shown off on September 1 at 11:30 AM PT. Are you excited for this game?
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Developer Drew Inspiration From HeroClix

2K and Firaxis Games revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns earlier this week during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The project, which had been rumored to exist for the past few months, is one that is going to take the form of a strategy title within the backdrop of the Marvel universe. And while Firaxis' familiarity with the strategy genre would make you think that the idea for this game was always very straightforward, the studio said that the game at one point was more akin to a popular Marvel tabletop game.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Midnight Suns gameplay trailer shows off a card-battle system

Although Marvel’s Midnight Suns is being developed by the XCOM team, it won’t follow that closely in its predecessor’s footsteps. Indeed, the game will still be a tactical RPG. However, in Midnight Suns‘ first gameplay trailer released today (via IGN), the game will utilize a card-battle system for character abilities. The game should attract plenty of tactics players, but it could be a treat for those who love Marvel and building up the perfect deck.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Marvel's Midnight Suns Has Fans Divided

"Marvel's Midnight Suns" was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live and developer Firaxis Games recently revealed the gameplay. While "Marvel's Midnight Suns" reveal trailer certainly got some people very excited, the gameplay has divided fans for one specific reason: cards. The reveal showed that the game's combat system is based on deck-building and cards, which players appear to collect and upgrade before bringing into combat.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital Issue Is Now Live

If you subscribe to Game Informer's digital edition, you're now able to learn more about the highly anticipated Marvel's Midnight Suns from the strategy masters at Firaxis Games. Following last week's cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsers, iPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Midnight Suns gameplay is card-based, without lootboxes

Midnight Suns gameplay was shown off by Firaxis overnight (via IGN) and we’ve got a breakdown for you below. Overnight, we learned that combat inside the turn-based, tactical RPG is card-based and highly customisable. Players will decide which Marvel heroes they’d like to take on a mission, with each hero...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Is Already Offering a Free Skin

In case you missed it, 2K and Marvel Entertainment officially revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns during Gamescom 2021 last week. The long-rumored Marvel title from the creators of XCOM is, as expected, a tactical role-playing video game set to release in March 2022. It's known that the title will feature several iconic Marvel heroes from the likes of The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more, and it would seem that special skins will be part of the package as Marvel's Midnight Suns has already begun offering a free skin to interested players.
Video GamesComicBook

Midnight Suns Devs Explain the Hunter's Role In the Marvel Universe

Marvel’s Midnight Suns allows players to guide the movements of established Marvel heroes during tactical combat, but players themselves will take on the role of a character known as “The Hunter.” This protagonist is a totally new hero that hasn’t been seen in previous games or source materials, and though the goal is to make a “real, authentic” character everyone will love within the game, Marvel Games’ Creative VP Bill Rosemann says “anything is possible” when it comes to the new Marvel hero being canonized elsewhere.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Marvel's Midnight Suns Exclusive Impressions

Marvel's Midnight Suns looks to be an outlier in a world where superheroes typically occupy third-person action games or open-world adventures. The latest game from developer Firaxis games is a tactical RPG that pulls from some of the lesser-known corners of Marvel while also allowing players to step in the shoes of a wholly original character in The Hunter. But how will players be controlling some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

Comments / 0

Community Policy