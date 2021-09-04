Midnight Suns Microtransactions Will Be For Cosmetics Only

During Gamescom 2021, Marvel and Firaxis Games showed off the first trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. This is an upcoming tactical RPG featuring your favorite Marvel characters like Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, and many more. The trailer looks dope and has a killer cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” by Alessia Cara & The Warning. Sadly, the trailer doesn’t show off any gameplay elements, but it is set to release in March 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam|Epic), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If you sign up for the newsletter on the official site, you can even get an exclusive skin for Blade. Gameplay for Midnight Suns will be shown off on September 1 at 11:30 AM PT. Are you excited for this game?