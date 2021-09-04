Midnight Suns Microtransactions Will Be For Cosmetics Only
The Team Behind Marvel’s Midnight Suns Confirmed That Microtransactions Will Not Affect Gameplay In Any Way. Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical role playing game by Firaxis Games, a development team that has a ton of experience in the genre as they developed the Xcom and Civilization series amongst others. Marvel recently unveiled Midnight Suns to much fanfare as it took a unique twist on the Marvel world. Today, via Twitter, the team confirmed that Midnight Suns’s microtransactions will not be affecting the game’s balance in any way.cogconnected.com
