CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Chestertown in Maryland

By Jennifer Anum
Posted by 
Only In Maryland
Only In Maryland
 6 days ago

Get your loved ones together for a weekend trip to Chestertown. This historic town sits along the Chester River, welcoming visitors to meader and browse its establishments and maritime heritage. For this itinerary, you will stroll down tree-lined streets and explore brick sidewalks lined with restaurants, inns, shops, and fine colonial residences.

Chestertown offers a mix of modern and classic lodgings. Choose Red Roof Inn & Suites for its discounted prices and pet-friendliness, or Great Oak Manor for a romantic, luxury bed and breakfast inn. Another great place to stay is Simply Bed and Bread, with a quaint and homey atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSBYe_0bmu2kBD00
Management/Tripadvisor

Start your weekend off right by visiting the Historical Society of Kent County. It is the perfect place to learn about the heritage of Chestertown and the preservation of historic buildings. Browse the research library, publications, museum exhibits, and programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlb0o_0bmu2kBD00
Preservation Maryland/Wikimedia

To fuel up, head to Luisa's Cucina Italiana. Penne Al Filetto Di Pomodoro with chicken or shrimp on a bed of freshly diced tomatoes makes for excellent lunch. You can also grab rustic sourdough miche or delicious croissants and coffee from the Evergrain Bread Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8vyx_0bmu2kBD00
Management/Tripadvisor

Marvel at the Chester River and surrounding scenery on a 65-foot, 1920s-style tour yacht. The Chester River Packet Company offers charter cruises on the river, giving passengers the chance to enjoy the natural beauty of historic Chestertown, its waterfront, and cuisines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPPvk_0bmu2kBD00
Tyler Campbell/Tripadvisor

If you love books, you will spend hours at Book Plate. The bookstore features a curated selection of used and new books on every subject imaginable, with a focus on local authors and interests. Shop for classics, first editions, and rare books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgvYp_0bmu2kBD00
Tom M/Tripadvisor

Another specialty shop to explore is the Bee Crafty Antiques & Collectibles. You will find painted furniture, custom-made signs, handcrafted local gems, and antiques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDyv8_0bmu2kBD00
Prawet J/Tripadvisor

A weekend trip to Chestertown, Maryland can be a wonderful experience for your loved ones and a great change of environment for your canine friend. If you have ever visited Chestertown, let us know your favorite places to explore, and don’t forget to check out our previous article for more charming Maryland towns worth adding to your bucket list.

The post This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Chestertown in Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Maryland

Only In Maryland

3K+
Followers
293
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maryland is for people who LOVE the Old Line State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Historic Buildings#Restaurants#Cruises#Chestertown#Simply Bed And Bread#The Historical Society#Cucina Italiana#Prawet J Tripadvisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Only In Connecticut

6 Small Towns In Connecticut That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape

Don’t get us wrong — there are some great big cities in Connecticut. Stamford and Hartford are a blast, and of course New Haven is great. But New England is known for its idyllic little towns, and Connecticut in particular has many small towns that are worth a visit. We’ve collected a few of our […] The post 6 Small Towns In Connecticut That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape appeared first on Only In Your State.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

New restaurant opens in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN — For some time now, those walking down High Street have seen the changes happening at 337. Gray boards protruding into the sidewalk promised the opening of a restaurant and later revealed the new façade, including a sign, fish sculpture and alleyway access to the dining room. The three-year...
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

A Ride On This Vintage Train In Maryland Is Perfectly Picturesque

If you’re looking for a fun expedition for the whole family to enjoy, look no further than this vintage train ride in Maryland. While we previously wrote about a popular train ride in Allegany County, this one is more centrally located and has its own unique character. This is one Maryland gem you’ll want to […] The post A Ride On This Vintage Train In Maryland Is Perfectly Picturesque appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland Statechesapeakefamily.com

Top Maryland Labor Day Weekend Events

Check out our list of the top things to do for the 2021 Labor Day Weekend in Maryland and Virginia. While Labor Day initially began as a recognition of the social and economic contributions made by American workers, the holiday has become a celebration of the end of summer marked by parades, barbecues and fireworks.
Greenport, NYdanspapers.com

Explore the North Fork Events for Labor Day Weekend 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Head to the North Fork this Labor Day weekend 2021 to attend live shows, art exhibitions and outdoor activities. Friday, September 3, 5 p.m. Don’t miss your last opportunity for this summer special, which includes two glasses of wine and a...
Chestertown, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Dog park in Chestertown being developed; donations sought

CHESTERTOWN | Casual conversation shared among neighbors walking their dogs this summer through Chestertown has resulted in a park being developed where area residents’ canine companions can cavort. The dog park is to be developed on a plot of bucolic town-owned land on the southwest side of Little Tannery Road,...
Lifestylehomecrux.com

This Riverfront Treehouse in Queensland is Perfect for Romantic Weekends

This riverfront treehouse accommodation harmoniously set in an ancient rainforest in Queensland, Australia provides a feeling of home and comfort in the wilderness. Branded under Canopy Treehouses, it is designed with large windows overlooking the green forest. Guests can hear the crashing sounds of tree branches as well as chirping birds while sitting or sleeping inside.
Durango, COdurangodowntown.com

Fall Weekend in Durango Itinerary

Durango, Colorado is a mountain town that offers a little bit of everything. No matter what your style is, there is a trail, shop, or spa for you to enjoy. During the fall, the weather is cooler and the activities are limitless. While you’re in town, check out these top picks and maybe you’ll decide to stay for a while!
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Makers of Maryland pop-up shop to hold grand reopening in White Marsh next weekend

WHITE MARSH, MD—The Makers of Maryland pop-up shop will soon be returning to White Marsh. The Makers of Maryland will re-open on THE AVENUE at White Marsh on September 18 after a hiatus of three weeks, during which the shop was reconstructed and revamped for the fall and winter months. The Makers of Maryland Pop Up Shop is home to … Continue reading "Makers of Maryland pop-up shop to hold grand reopening in White Marsh next weekend" The post Makers of Maryland pop-up shop to hold grand reopening in White Marsh next weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Maryland Mansions: Historic 'Widehall' in Chestertown for $4.4M

This 18th-century estate has been thoughtfully renovated over the years to create the ultimate waterfront luxury home. As a previous home to two Maryland governors and two U.S. senators, it has seen its fair share of good living. 101 North Water Street in Chestertown is a 6-bedroom estate on almost an acre of land, currently listed by Cross Street Realtors for $4,400,000.
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Gets An Extra Weekend To Experience The State Fair!

MARYLAND (WBFF) -- The Maryland State Fair is hosting "An Affair After the Fair" starting this week!. Fair officials say the event is a more intimate event for those who missed the 12 Best Days of Summer or those hoping for more fair fun. The event will be held Thursday,...
Westerly, RItravelawaits.com

How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Scenic Westerly, Rhode Island

Sparkling ocean waters, long sandy barrier beaches, sumptuous local seafood, gorgeous vistas, and coastal adventures add up to a perfect summertime getaway. Spending a weekend in scenic Westerly, Rhode Island, whether it is with a group of friends and family, or a romantic escape, you will love the Westerly experience. A visit centered around the exclusive Village of Watch Hill, the Village of Misquamicut, and the greater Westerly area, this getaway is sure to be one of your favorite adventures.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Jeffrey named health educator in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN — Jeanette Jeffrey has joined University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown as health educator on the hospital’s Rural Health Care Transformation Team. According to a news release, the health educator position was established to provide leadership and collaboration with local community partners in developing and managing community...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Blenheim Palace

Elegant and historic, Blenheim Palace near Oxford will take your breath away. As the family home of Winston Churchill, it’s one of the most recognisable country houses in the United Kingdom. Our selection of the best hotels nearby – all bookable on Culture Trip – are mostly in or near the town of Woodstock, and within walking distance. Ranging from centuries-old coaching inns to classic country pubs, Churchill might even have visited himself.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Hatfield House, Philadelphia

Book one of the best places to stay near Hatfield House with Culture Trip – and you’re all set to get your fill of Philly. Philadelphia, also known as the City of Brotherly Love, is rich in history. At its heart are fascinating time-honored sites, among them Hatfield House, which dates back to 1760. Visit Downtown, and you can also see landmarks including the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed. Ready to get to know one of the oldest cities in America? These are the best hotels to book near Hatfield House in Downtown Philadelphia.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Nebraska

This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Norfolk in Nebraska

Do you love a good small town with a big city vibe? If you do, you’ll want to check out Norfolk. It’s got everything you could want and more in a travel destination, and you’ll have plenty of time to check things out during the weekend trip you planned. This itinerary helps acquaint you with some of the most popular attractions and activities in the area to participate in today. That way, you can make the most of every minute you have visiting the Nebraska city.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Nebraska

This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Norfolk in Nebraska

Do you love a good small town with a big city vibe? If you do, you’ll want to check out Norfolk. It’s got everything you could want and more in a travel destination, and you’ll have plenty of time to check things out during the weekend trip you planned. This itinerary helps acquaint you with […] The post This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Norfolk in Nebraska appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy