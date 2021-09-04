OU football: Gabe Brkic ties NCAA record, breaks program mark for 50-yard field goals in a game
OU kicker Gabe Brkic tied the NCAA record with three field goals from over 50 yards in Saturday's season opener against Tulane. Brkic also broke the program record for 50-yard kicks in a game, as no Sooners before him had ever made more than one in a contest. After opening the day with a 26-yard kick in the second quarter, Brkic converted attempts of 51 and 56 yards before the half.www.oudaily.com
