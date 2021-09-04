CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

OU football: Gabe Brkic ties NCAA record, breaks program mark for 50-yard field goals in a game

By Staff Reports
Oklahoma Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOU kicker Gabe Brkic tied the NCAA record with three field goals from over 50 yards in Saturday's season opener against Tulane. Brkic also broke the program record for 50-yard kicks in a game, as no Sooners before him had ever made more than one in a contest. After opening the day with a 26-yard kick in the second quarter, Brkic converted attempts of 51 and 56 yards before the half.

www.oudaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Field Goals#Tulane#American Football#Ou#Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got hit with the ultimate disrespect this week

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow was hit with the ultimate disrespect this week. Burrow, the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was ranked far too low in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Burrow is the 26th best quarterback in the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Blanchard, OKokcfox.com

Man creates OU football field in his backyard

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — There's Owen Field, and then there's "Owen's Field." Owen Pickard replicated the University of Oklahoma's historic football field in his backyard in Blanchard. "There's a little Sooner magic in getting that done," Pickard said. "I think it came together pretty well." Pickard said when he was...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Harrison Butker’s 64-yard field goal gave Chiefs a day off Monday

Even the Kansas City Chiefs are off for Labor Day on September 6. They would not have been, given the Cleveland Browns visit Arrowhead Stadium in just six days, except for head coach Andy Reid giving kicker Harrison Butker a one-kick opportunity to make a 64-yard field goal at practice last week.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Football Prediction and Preview

ECU (0-1, 0-0 American) got off to an early 6-0 start against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Pirates only scored 13 points the rest of the way as Appalachian State won 33-19. Saturday will be the 20th all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and the Pirates, with South Carolina holding a 14-5 edge. The Gamecocks also won the most recent meeting, beating the Pirates 20-15 in 2016.
College SportsKFOR

Brkic Has Record Day, But Sooners Have Other Issues

Oklahoma’s football team escaped their season opener with a 40-35 win over Tulane, but it was much more competitive than expected, and the Sooners have a lot of questions to be answered as a result. One area that was solid was placekicking, as Gabe Brkic tied an OU single game...
Missouri Statesemoball.com

Breaking: Houck Field to be altered for SEMO football opener

The day Southeast Missouri State University athletic fans knew was coming has now arrived. Beloved Houck Field has reached its endpoint in its current state, and the timing could not have been worse. “... A recent structural assessment has revealed the stadium’s south grandstand structure has surpassed its original useful...
College SportsOklahoma Daily

OU football: Kennedy Brooks back like he never left, returns to Sooners' backfield alongside Eric Gray

Kennedy Brooks didn’t look like he hadn’t played in 616 days. The redshirt junior running back reminded Sooners fans of his ability, and why he rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons from 2018-19 during OU’s 40-35 win over Tulane. Despite not getting the start, Brooks took his second carry of the game — a run on fourth-and-two — for 32 yards. He displayed his ability to burst through holes and slip off defenders, like Sooners fans are accustomed to seeing.
NFLchatsports.com

Evan McPherson shows off his leg with 57-yard field goal

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Evan McPherson out of Florida with their fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many joked at Cincinnati’s expense talking about it being a reach. That tone may change if the former Florida Gators product continues to make kicks like he did right before halftime against the Dolphins, nailing a 57-yard kick with room to spare.
Golf247Sports

Brkic’s golf game helping his kicking game

NORMAN, Okla. — Kicking is the ultimate mental game. Golf is the ultimate mental game. Gabe Brkic has been using the latter to help out with the former as he enters his fourth season at Oklahoma. “I think, I mean, you could translate some things from golf into kicking field...
Norman, OKOklahoma Daily

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 2 Sooners 40-35 win over Tulane, Speed D's turnovers, Gabe Brkic's record kicks

No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) narrowly defeated Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in its 2021 season opener on Saturday in Norman. Offensively, quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30-of-39 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while running back Kennedy Brooks swiftly ran 14 times for 87 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Marvin Mims also showed out, catching five passes for 117 yards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy