OU football: Gabe Brkic ties NCAA record, breaks program mark for 50-yard field goals in a game

Kennedy Brooks didn’t look like he hadn’t played in 616 days. The redshirt junior running back reminded Sooners fans of his ability, and why he rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons from 2018-19 during OU’s 40-35 win over Tulane. Despite not getting the start, Brooks took his second carry of the game — a run on fourth-and-two — for 32 yards. He displayed his ability to burst through holes and slip off defenders, like Sooners fans are accustomed to seeing.