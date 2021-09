South Elgin's defense was up to the task Friday night. Facing a talented Glenbard South offense averaging 42 points in its first two games, South Elgin's defense limited the Raiders to just one trip to the end zone during its 35-7 Upstate Eight Conference football triumph in South Elgin. "It's a real challenge to stop a team like this with multiple Division 1 threats on offense," said Storm coach Dragan Teonic, whose team improved to 3-0. "To be able to hold them to only seven points is one heck of a night."