Big plays fuel Michigan in season-opening rout of Western Michigan

Ann Arbor — It was a game of debuts for Michigan, a first look at the new defensive scheme and full-time starting quarterback Cade McNamara. For the Wolverines, it was also the first step toward expunging the abysmal season that was last year. They did so in a big way, upending Western Michigan, 47-14, on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in the season opener. Michigan was 2-4 last season and went winless for the first time in program history at home.