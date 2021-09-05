Showers set to hit Connecticut; warmer weather expected for Monday

Scattered showers could put a damper on outdoor plans for today, but things are looking better for Labor Day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain set to come later in the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Labor Day will be warmer and mostly sunny.

Strong thunderstorms are likely Wednesday.

Rip current risk increases as Larry roams the Atlantic and sends swells this way.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chances for showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs range 73-78.

Tonight: On and off showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Early clouds break for sun quickly. Warmer highs in the lowers to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs range 77-83.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Stronger thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs range 80-85.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Comfy and cooler. Highs range 75-80.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs range 75-80.