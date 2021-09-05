CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Showers set to hit Connecticut; warmer weather expected for Monday

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Scattered showers could put a damper on outdoor plans for today, but things are looking better for Labor Day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain set to come later in the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Labor Day will be warmer and mostly sunny.

Strong thunderstorms are likely Wednesday.

Rip current risk increases as Larry roams the Atlantic and sends swells this way.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chances for showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs range 73-78.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2XL9_0bmtyxWK00

Tonight: On and off showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Early clouds break for sun quickly. Warmer highs in the lowers to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs range 77-83.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Stronger thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs range 80-85.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Comfy and cooler. Highs range 75-80.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs range 75-80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huHeR_0bmtyxWK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYN5a_0bmtyxWK00

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy