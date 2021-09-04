GTA 6 Fan Crashes Live TV Show to Ask When the Game Will Release

A gamer from Germany intruded on a live telecast to and wanted the host a very important question to the camera. Namely, when GTA 6 would be released. A lot of people are asking themselves when GTA 6 will come out, and some are doing it with a more oomph than others. A gamer from Germany, introducing himself as Taser and being an unquestionable fan of Rockstar Games' series, decided to consult Elton (actually Alexander Duszat), who hosts the Schlag den Star game show on Saturdays. The impatient man picked a bit of a bad moment, as he ran onto the stage when Elton was interviewing celebrity Evelyn Maria Burdecki, who was a guest on the live broadcast of the show. You can see Taser's "performance" below.