GTA 6 Fan Crashes Live TV Show to Ask When the Game Will Release

By Tom Hopkins
realsport101.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith new leaks and rumours almost every week, we're all getting rather impatient when it comes to official GTA 6 news. What does the map look like? Will we be playing a three main characters once more? And when is GTA 6's release date?. One Grand Theft Auto fan needed...

Fan interrupts German live show to ask where GTA 6 is

During a live episode of German game show Schlag den Star, one GTA fan decided to take the stage demanding any news about GTA 6. The fan, who identified himself as Taser, stormed the stage as the host was talking to a contestant. He then proceeded to ask show host Elton "where the hell is GTA 6?"
"Where the hell is GTA 6?"shouts a spontaneous after breaking into a German TV show

It was in 2013 when Rockstar Games released GTA V, originally on PS3 and Xbox 360 (later on PC on more modern platforms). More than eight years later, the game has become a runaway success, largely thanks to GTA Online, which continues to be updated with new content on a regular basis. Faced with this situation, some wonder when will GTA VI be announced. In a German television channel, a spectator has interrupted the program to demand the launch of the next installment, as can be seen in the video that accompanies this same news.
PC Gamer

Man invades live TV show demanding GTA6

Rockstar North hasn't said a single thing about the inevitable Grand Theft Auto 6, which of course means that every week from now until it does there will be 'leaks', rumours, and general scuttlebutt. Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013 and, with some of the aforementioned rumours suggesting we won't see GTA6 until 2025, certain fans are going stir-crazy.
GTA 6 Fans Getting Twitchy? One Stormed a German TV Station

A gamer from Germany intruded on a live telecast to and wanted the host a very important question to the camera. Namely, when GTA 6 would be released. A lot of people are asking themselves when GTA 6 will come out, and some are doing it with a more oomph than others. A gamer from Germany, introducing himself as Taser and being an unquestionable fan of Rockstar Games' series, decided to consult Elton (actually Alexander Duszat), who hosts the Schlag den Star game show on Saturdays. The impatient man picked a bit of a bad moment, as he ran onto the stage when Elton was interviewing celebrity Evelyn Maria Burdecki, who was a guest on the live broadcast of the show. You can see Taser's "performance" below.
Fan Invades German Show, Demanding GTA 6 Be Released

If Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development, Rockstar North likely won't be spilling any beans on the game until it's well and ready to do so. For some fans though, they're demanding answers and taking their frustration over GTA 6's non-existence to the one platform that matters: Germany's celebrity-challenging game show, Beat the Star.
SVG

The Bizarre Way This GTA 6 Fan Demanded Answers

"Grand Theft Auto" fans are typically pretty passionate (to say the least), but one superfan recently went about demanding info on "GTA 6" in the strangest way. On the German live game show "Schlag den Star," a fan by the name of "Taser" stormed the stage asking for an update about "Grand Theft Auto 6." The incident was clipped out and posted on YouTube by Games4Nerds, who provided context in the description and English subtitles.
