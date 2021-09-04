CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris to California on Wednesday to campaign with Newsom

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris is set to visit California’s Bay Area on Wednesday to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election. The vice president had planned to campaign with Newsom in late August on her way back to the U.S. after touring Singapore and Vietnam. But she postponed the California stop and returned to Washington after Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan and the U.S. began a chaotic operation to evacuate Americans, allies and vulnerable Afghans before an Aug. 31 deadline.

