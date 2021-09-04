CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, surrounded by family. No further details were released. Roker called Scott “a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster.” Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page and rose to become the weather forecaster on the “Today” show for more than three decades. His trademark was giving on-air birthday greetings to viewers who turned 100 years old and delivering weather updates in zany costumes.

