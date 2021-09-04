CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky governor calls special session on handling COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s calling the Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies in Kentucky. The session comes as the state struggles with a prolonged surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Lawmakers will start the session on Tuesday. It will mark a power shift in coronavirus-related policymaking following a recent landmark court ruling. Beshear wields sole authority to call lawmakers into a special session and to set the agenda. But GOP supermajorities will decide what measures ultimately pass. He made the announcement Saturday. Emergency measures issued by Beshear are set to expire as a result of the court decision.

