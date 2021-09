The knock on Oklahoma quarterbacks under head coach and offensive play-designer Lincoln Riley, from Baker Mayfield to Kyler Murray to Jalen Hurts, is that Riley is so good at scheming openings for his quarterbacks, that those quarterbacks are generally incapable of (or at least underdeveloped when it comes to) making second- and third-level reads downfield. It wasn’t true in Mayfield’s case, nor in Murray’s case, and Hurts is also proving that it’s generally a canard.