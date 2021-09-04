Rangers History Today: Juan González's First Career Hit

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOn this date in Texas Rangers history, the career of Juan González began with the first hit of his career. On September 4, 1989, the Rangers faced the Minnesota Twins at Arlington Stadium. The Rangers called up González from Double-A Tulsa after the rosters expanded to 40 players. At the time, González was one of the game’s most prized prospects. He had been a Texas League All-Star and was No. 5 in Baseball America’s list of top prospects, behind Ray Lankford, Andy Benes and José Offerman.

