Rangers History Today: Juan González's First Career Hit

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Scott Sheldon did something few Major League players have ever done in a 13-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. On September 6, 2000, the Rangers were in the Windy City winding down a season in which they would fail to defend their 1999 American League West title. The White Sox took the game out of the Rangers’ hands early, going up 10-1 after two innings, as Rangers starter Rick Helling gave up seven runs and couldn’t get out of the first inning. His immediate relief, Brian Sikorski, did no better, giving up five runs, but at least it was over the course of more than four innings.