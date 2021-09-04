CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Welcome back, fans! Huskers defeat Fordham in home opener

By Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2019, Memorial Stadium opened its doors to spectators as Nebraska hosted Fordham, and the result was a 52-7 NU win Saturday. Journal Star photos.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fordham hung tough with Nebraska for a while, but ultimately the Cornhuskers imposed their will on their overmatched visitor from New York City. Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and the Huskers broke away in the second quarter and went on to a 52-7 victory Saturday.
