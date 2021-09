Michael Fawcett has long been known as one of Prince Charles's closest confidants and aides. Rumored to be one of Charles's most valued staffers, he started as a footman to Queen Elizabeth in the 1980s, before graduating to become Charles's valet. Most recently, he served as the chief executive of The Prince's Foundation, an educational charity that Charles founded. It's a role he has now stepped back from, amid allegations of misconduct that were publicized over the weekend by the Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday.