Environment

Staying Hot This Labor Day Weekend with a Few Spotty Showers

By Elliot Wilson
KWTX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’ll stay hot going through the evening with the heat index at least at 100 until sunset. After that we only dip to the mid 80′s late evening, with morning lows in the mid 70′s. Another round of heat will be seen Sunday with highs in the upper 90′s during the afternoon, with Heat Indices around 103-107. The higher heat indices will be near and east of I-35. However, we’ll have a few spotty showers move through Sunday evening due to a weak front moving in, but overall the chances aren’t great.

