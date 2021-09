(CBSMiami)- There has been plenty of speculation about how sold the Dolphins are on Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. As a rookie, the fifth overall pick had an up and down season as the team went 6-3 with him as a starter, but he averaged just 181.4 passing yards per game and 6.2 yards per attempt, rarely taking shots down the field. With rumors swirling that the team may be involved in discussions of trading for Deshaun Watson, head coach Brian Flores gave Tagovailoa a vote of confidence this week, saying he’s “a starter.”