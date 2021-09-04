CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Reba McEntire Shares First Glimpse of Upcoming Lifetime Christmas Movie [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
K96 FM
K96 FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reba McEntire is coming to Lifetime in a new Christmas movie this holiday season, and she shared a first look with her fans in a post to social media. The country superstar and actor turned to Instagram on Friday (Sept. 3) to share a new Lifetime commercial that first aired on Friday, advertising the network's upcoming It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate of holiday films. The clip gives fans a brief look at several scenes from McEntire's upcoming film Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
251
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Jana Kramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Television#Reba Mcentire Shares#Tune#Barb Star#Lifetime#Fried Green Tomatoes#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Killer Cheer Mom’ Lifetime Movie Online

Denise Richards stars in Killer Cheer Mom, the first of back-to-back “Fear the Cheer” Lifetime movies premiering Saturday night. In this first one, a stepmom is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure her kid gets onto the cheer team. The Killer Cheer Mom Lifetime movie premiere date...
Theater & DancePosted by
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Extremely Impressed by TikTok Take on Classic ‘Fancy’

On Tuesday (September 7th) country superstar Reba McEntire took to her TikTok account to show her reaction to Reyna Roberts’ version of her hit single “Fancy.”. “#duet with @thereynaroberts You go girl! Fancy would be proud! #sangin #rangin #fancy #reba #reyna #countrymusic,” Reba McEntire declares on TikTok. Both McEntire and Roberts go back and forth with their duets to each other.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Saturday: New movies on Hallmark and Lifetime

Cheer for Your Life (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Tonight’s Fear the Cheer movie tells the story of, Cindy’s (Grace Patterson), whose spirits are crushed after she endures a hellish and humiliating cheerleader initiation week. Unfortunately, her dreams aren’t the only thing in danger when another girl on the squad turns up dead. When Cindy also disappears, her mother will have to beat the clock in order to save Cindy from becoming the next victim. This one also stars Anna Belle Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Lynae Hampton.
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Party From Hell’ Lifetime Movie Online

A party planner gets revenge using every tool in their party planning playbook in Party From Hell. This new Lifetime movie features Eric Roberts and an unsuspecting mother stepping into the worst party imaginable. The 2021 Party From Hell movie premiere date and time is Friday, September 3rd 2021 at...
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy