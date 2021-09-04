CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upset bid thwarted as Mounties fall to East Orange in opener, 37-28

Montclair High School’s football team was poised to pull the upset in its season opener at East Orange Friday, but a scatback changed those plans. With the Mounties as the underdogs Sept. 3, Montclair and interim head coach Pete Ramiccio pulled out all the stops. But it was East Orange running back Damon Phillips (at 5 feet and 6 inches, and 162 pounds) who did in the Mounties’ upset bid in the second half.

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

Youthful Montclair Kimberley boys soccer falls to Seton Hall in OT

To start its season off, the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team took the field against Seton Hall Prep on Wednesday, Sept. 8, while suiting up a lot of new players. MKA took an early lead with a goal from one of those players, as senior Zach Seeve put a blazing shot past Seton Hall keeper Aidan Batista at the 33:31 mark of the first half off a nice pass from junior Omar Martinez.
Montclair High girls team digging in for long season

Like everyone else, the members of the Montclair High School girls tennis team are looking forward to having a much more normal season. Of course, they are still taking COVID-19 precautions and being aware of the Delta variant surge, but unlike last season, the Mounties are looking at a full schedule, with a county and state tournament.

