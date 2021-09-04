Upset bid thwarted as Mounties fall to East Orange in opener, 37-28

Montclair High School’s football team was poised to pull the upset in its season opener at East Orange Friday, but a scatback changed those plans. With the Mounties as the underdogs Sept. 3, Montclair and interim head coach Pete Ramiccio pulled out all the stops. But it was East Orange running back Damon Phillips (at 5 feet and 6 inches, and 162 pounds) who did in the Mounties’ upset bid in the second half.