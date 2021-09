The rise in new COVID-19 infections across west-central Illinois is showing few signs of slowing amid a huge spike statewide. The entire region is considered at high risk for the spread of the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, 94.04% of counties are in the highest risk category — 2.52% more than the previous week. Just 77 of the 3,143 counties in the nation, or 2.39%, are at a low risk for the spread of the virulent disease.