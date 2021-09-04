Page County Arrest

(Montezuma, IA) — There could be a new lead in the case of missing Xavior Harrelson, the 11-year-old boy from Montezuma who disappeared on May 27th. The Iowa DCI is assisting the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office with a new search. Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said, “information that we have received that has led us to the Fox Forest area of Poweshiek County.” Fox Forest is a 531-acre wildlife area, about five miles from Montezuma. Mortvedt says the search there started this morning (Thursday) and will go as long as it needs to. Mortvedt says he cannot comment on what led law enforcement to start searching in that area of Poweshiek County.