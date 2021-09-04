Florida Gators Countdown to Kickoff: Big Gervon Dexter checks in at No. 9
It’s hard to get hyped for a defensive lineman, especially one who plays the interior. It’s the Reggie Whites, Michael Strahans, and J.J. Watts of the world who get the sacks, after all. And sacks are so important that Michael Lewis wrote a book about the art and science of finding players to prevent them — which inadvertently led to Houston Nutt playing himself in a movie, something we should all be ... well, maybe not grateful for, but at least aware of.www.alligatorarmy.com
