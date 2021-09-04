Unity Christian dominates GR Christian and improve to 2-0

Photo courtsey of LTPicts, article by Chelsee Martino. The Unity Christian Crusaders and Grand Rapids Christian Eagles played on Thursday night in a fast-moving game. The home team, Unity Christian entered with a victory under their belt and proved throughout the game that it was well deserved. The visiting Grand Rapids Christian Eagles struggled but managed to put some points on the board, however, their well-fought efforts just managed to fall short. Unity Christian left no room for error as they capitalized on both sides of the ball resulting in a 58-21 victory over the Eagles.