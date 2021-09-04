CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Unity Christian dominates GR Christian and improve to 2-0

By Dave Van Noord
michigansportsradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto courtsey of LTPicts, article by Chelsee Martino. The Unity Christian Crusaders and Grand Rapids Christian Eagles played on Thursday night in a fast-moving game. The home team, Unity Christian entered with a victory under their belt and proved throughout the game that it was well deserved. The visiting Grand Rapids Christian Eagles struggled but managed to put some points on the board, however, their well-fought efforts just managed to fall short. Unity Christian left no room for error as they capitalized on both sides of the ball resulting in a 58-21 victory over the Eagles.

michigansportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Left#American Football#Unity Christian#Ltpicts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Crestview, FLNW Florida Daily News

Crestview blanks FWB to improve to 2-0

CRESTVIEW — Tim Hatten hasn't seen his defense play this well in years. Friday's 37-0 win over rival Fort Walton Beach (0-2) at Jack Foster Stadium certainly validates the praise, as does the Bulldogs' 2-0 start after finishing 1-7 last year. "Our defense stepped up and had a good game...
Wheeling, WVWTRF

Wheeling Central improves to 2-0 at Tuscawaras

Tuscawaras, OH. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central Catholic entered the game with a record of 1-0. In the second quarter, Lorenzo Ferrera scored from 30 yards out and after getting the 2 point conversion, Wheeling Central lead 22-0. TCC didn’t score much but James Brookes punched it in from close for...
SoccerThe Herald

Brookfield boys soccer defeats Heartland Christian, 5-2

Coach Jen Russo's Brookfield High boys soccer team picked up a 5-2 win over Heartland Christian in Columbiana on Saturday. Laven Branham led the Warriors with a pair of goals and an assist while Andrew Budnik collected one goal and two assists. Mason Graybill had the other goal for Brookfield...
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Lenawee Christian football cruises against Toledo Christian

ADRIAN — The Lenawee Christian football team unveiled its banner commemorating its 2021 Division 1 8-man title prior to Friday's season opener against Toledo Christian. The Cougars promptly set about proving the new boss was the same as the old boss, rocketing out to a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 56-12 victory against the Eagles.
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Texoma Christian Eagles

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Texoma Christian Eagles are heading into their second season playing six-man football and had quite the learning experience in year one. “A six-man game is like a track meet,” said head coach Matt Townsend. “We also learned that it’s a much more wide open game with so many possibilities of what could happen inside a play as opposed to 11-man.”
Soccerfordcountychronicle.com

Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 2-0 in Uni-High Shootout over Normal Christian Calvary

URBANA – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 on the first day of the Uni-High Tournament against Normal Christian Calvary on Saturday. The defense of Connor Ray, Payton Darling, Ryan Grieser and Colin Bane, along with the goalkeeping of Aaron Kasper, produced its first shutout of the season. Zach...
Woodbridge, VAInside Nova

Unity Reed improves to 3-0 with win over Woodbridge

Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and the defense returned two fumbles for touchdowns Saturday as host Unity Reed defeated Woodbridge 28-7. The Lions (3-0) led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter. Moore connected with DaShaun Gibson for a 42-yard touchdown pass on Unity Reed’s first drive. Moore added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Amare Campbell with 3:05 left in the quarter.
Lee County, NCPosted by
The Sanford Herald

Lee Christian spikers start out 4-2

Lee Christian had its first home volleyball matches of the 2021 season over the weekend, with the school hosting a tournament in which it played four times and came away with a 2-2 split. The Falcons had won two road matches earlier in the week, and sport a 4-2 record...
FootballWalton Tribune

Football preview capsules: Strong Rock Christian (0-2) at Loganville Christian (0-2)

The Lions have lost what appeared to be a pair of winnable games to open the season. What might be their best chance at a victory could come Friday night. After hosting a winless Strong Rock, the road ahead is treacherous. Five of their final seven games will be against teams that are either currently ranked or began the season in the top 10 among Class A private schools.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Football: Page improves to 2-0 with shutout at Franklin

FRANKLIN – A couple freshmen scored rushing touchdowns, and the Page High School football team found some rhythm late in the first half en route to a 28-0 shutout at Franklin Friday in Week 2. The Patriots, coming off a 28-20 win in another all-Williamson County matchup over Fairview last...
Newton Kansan

Elyria Christian shows improvement after draw with Berean Academy

ELBING — In the first two seasons that the Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian boys’ soccer team was revived, the team didn’t have much success against rival Berean Academy. The Eagles made some progress Tuesday in its season opener, battling the Warriors to a scoreless tie after 100 minutes of play.
Footballyadkinripple.com

Cardinals improve to 2-0 with win over Eagles

Brody Martin (5) bulldozes through Golden Eagle defenders. East Wilkes quarterback Briggs Gentry (10) gets a pass off against Surry Central. A host of Cardinal players wrap up Surry Central’s Avery Wilmoth (9). Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. DOBSON — A second-half surge from East Wilkes lifted the...
Grand Rapids, MImichigansportsradio.com

Silveri’s Stellar Start Propels Cougars to 62-0 Victory

The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars are winners of State Championships in each of the past two seasons. With signal caller Joey Silveri leading this offense, it’s hard to imagine that they won’t contend for a third consecutive crown. As OK Gold play began on Friday night against Forest Hills Eastern, Silveri tossed seven touchdowns, all in the first half, to propel the team to a 62-0 victory.
Frankenmuth, MImichigansportsradio.com

Frankenmuth Dominates Birch Run 56-7

The Frankenmuth Eagles took to the road on Friday, visiting the Birch Run Panthers in a TVC Central battle. After scoring 28 unanswered points twice in this game, with a single touchdown sandwiched in between, Frankenmuth took home a 56-7 victory. Five minutes into the action, Hunter Leddy carried the...
Russellville, ARCourier News

Lady Cyclones fall 3-0 to Shiloh Christian

The Russellville Lady Cyclones are still in search of their first victory of the 2021 volleyball season after falling 3-0 to the Shiloh Christian Lady Saints in nonconference play on Monday. The Lady Saints won by the scores of 25-22, 25-15, 26-24. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy