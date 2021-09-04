CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Apologizes for Labeling Video of Black Men as “Primates”

By Frank Diez
wabcradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (77WABC) — Facebook announced that it disabled its topic recommendation feature after it mistook Black men for “primates” in a video. The video dated to June of 2020 from The Daily Mail showed clips of Black men fighting with white civilians and police officers, with no connection to monkeys or primates. A Facebook spokesperson called it a “clearly unacceptable error” and said the recommendation software involved was taken offline.

