Writing From the Art: The spectrum of cultural arts

Since Lakeland is a cultural arts center, I thought I would spend a little time discussing the cultural arts, and the impact it has on society. First, let’s define “culture.” Culture is the environment of a specific group of people. The food, the music, the language, the cars, the building styles and the religion all shape the culture of a group. The culture of downtown Chicago is very different from the culture of downtown Littleton, and both are different from a small fishing village in China. And within those larger cultures, there are sub-cultures depending on race, income, gender, sexual orientation and age. It is the culture of a society that colors and defines them. Think about what we know about ancient civilizations — it is the paintings, plays, architecture, music and writings that illuminate how they lived and loved. Any image of an emperor or queen comes from paintings, busts or images on coins — all part of the visual arts.