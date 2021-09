The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed at least nine heat-related deaths in the wake of Hurricane Ida after widespread power outages left thousands of residents in the dark without air-conditioning for several days.At least 26 Louisiana residents have died in the storm’s aftermath, according to the state’s Department of Health.On 8 September, the agency confirmed nine people died from “excessive heat during an extended power outage” and two others died from carbon monoxide poisoning between 30 August and 6 September.After Ida’s deadly-force winds toppled transmission towers and mangled thousands of power lines across the region, mass outages across...