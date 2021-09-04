CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Chief Chat: Cherokee Nation leads on making federal government fulfill health care promises

By Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Tahlequah Daily Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most important principles of federal Indian law is the trust responsibility that the U.S. government has toward tribal nations. Tribes gave over billions of acres of land and its resources to the United States, often under duress. In return, the federal government took on a legal obligation in perpetuity to safeguard the well-being of tribes and of Indian people.

