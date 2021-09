England captain Joe Root is debating whether to stick or twist with his bowling attack in the fourth LV= Insurance Test against India, with concerns over the workloads of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.Both players were instrumental to the series-levelling win at Headingley and would comfortably form part of England’s best XI for Thursday’s clash at the Kia Oval.But they have also shouldered a big burden over the past three games, each bowling more than 116 overs, and two more back-to-back Tests in the next fortnight could be too much to ask.With long-term injuries to Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and...