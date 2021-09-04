BREAKING: Northeast Iowa Authorities Searching for Suspect Wanted on Multiple Felony Warrants

Authorities in the northeast Iowa area are searching for a suspect wanted on felony warrants in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says they received calls from concerned residents about a suspicious person, leading deputies to attempt a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Jon Moreland Friday evening. Moreland drove away from officers at a high rate of speed, before abandoning the vehicle in Glenwood Township, about three miles east of Decorah. He then fled on foot into a secluded and wooded area near the Trout River State Fishing Access. Moreland is a white male, last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored t-shirt and baseball hat.