CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decorah, IA

BREAKING: Northeast Iowa Authorities Searching for Suspect Wanted on Multiple Felony Warrants

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in the northeast Iowa area are searching for a suspect wanted on felony warrants in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says they received calls from concerned residents about a suspicious person, leading deputies to attempt a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Jon Moreland Friday evening. Moreland drove away from officers at a high rate of speed, before abandoning the vehicle in Glenwood Township, about three miles east of Decorah. He then fled on foot into a secluded and wooded area near the Trout River State Fishing Access. Moreland is a white male, last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored t-shirt and baseball hat.

kchanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Decorah, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Decorah, IA
Winneshiek County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Winneshiek County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Patrol#Baseball Hat#Decorah Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy