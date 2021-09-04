Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman

(Guthrie Co.) A child was injured while riding on a trolley trailer at the Guthrie County Fair on Saturday. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says Willis Sheeder, 39, was operating a John Deere 5115M tractor pulling a passenger trailer at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds. The trolley was occupied by approximately five to eight people. An 8-year-old male was riding on the trolley with two juvenile family members. The three juveniles had been jumping on and off while the vehicle was in motion driving passengers around the Fairgrounds. An adult passenger had told the kids to stop jumping off and on and to sit down. At the time of the accident, the 8-year-old male was sitting on the floor of the trailer on the right side with his feet hanging off the side, dragging on the ground. The child was sitting directly in front of the right side tire on the trolley trailer. His shoe strings were untied and got caught in the tire, pulling the child off the trailer. The boy’s right leg was run over by the trolley trailer.