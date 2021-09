At 0926hrs, Thursday, September 9th, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the 1100 block of Rohrerstown Rd. for a crash involving a tractor trailer and a passenger car. Upon arrival, first responders determined that the tractor trailer was hauling nitrogen. There were no serious injuries as a result of the crash, and the HAZMAT situation was contained. Rohrerstown Rd. between Spring Valley Rd. and Harrisburg Pk. was closed, and remains closed until the tractor trailer can be safely removed. We will provide an update as soon as possible. Motorists should plan on delayed travel in the area as Rohrerstown Rd. traffic is re-routed on Harrisburg Pk. or Spring Valley Rd.