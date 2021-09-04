CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Bulls consider signing Mike Scott late in free agency?

By Evan Massey
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bulls have had an extremely busy offseason that featured adding both Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to the roster. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic now have two more than capable players next to them to take pressure away from them. It was reported that Paul Millsap was a free agent the Bulls had interest in, but he chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Could they turn their attention to signing veteran forward Mike Scott?

