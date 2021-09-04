CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Framingham-Based SCIEX Launches Biologics Explorer Software

By editor
Posted by 
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM, – SCIEX, a Framingham-based life science analytical technologies and Danaher operating company, launches Biologics Explorer software, enabling customers to acquire insights from their high-resolution protein characterization data, and reach decisions quickly and confidently on the most important critical quality attributes for biopharmaceuticals. Biologics Explorer signifies the next step in innovation, building upon the ZenoTOF 7600 system, alongside Molecule Profiler.

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Applications#Sciex#Biologics Explorer#Ce Biopharma#Genedata Expressionist#Ptm#Mam#Ead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Realization of Omnipotent Catalysts Expected After Breakthrough Creation of Super Multi-Element Catalyst

Simple creation of a super multi-element catalyst homogeneously containing 14 elements. A research group in Japan has successfully developed a “nanoporous super multi-element catalyst”[1] that contains 14 elements[2] which are mixed uniformly at the atomic level and used as a catalyst. A high-entropy alloy composed of 10 or more elements may act as a catalyst to exhibit” omnipotency and versatility” being able to freely modify its morphology and become active according to the reaction field. However, so far, it has not been easy to produce entropy alloys composed of more than 10 elements. The reason is the existence of combinations of some elements that are hard to be mixed, like water and oil.
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Bengaluru based company to launch electric four-wheeler

The Bengaluru based company, has launched its maiden product Simple one, and is now looking to launch an electric four-wheeler vehicle as its new endeavor. Suhas Rajkumar, the CEO and founder of the company said. According to the founder, the company is looking to dev....
Industrytechnologynetworks.com

SCIEX Builds on Cadence of Innovation in Biopharma with Biologics Explorer

SCIEX launches Biologics Explorer software, enabling customers to acquire insights from their high-resolution protein characterization data, and reach decisions quickly and confidently on the most important critical quality attributes for biopharmaceuticals. Biologics Explorer signifies the next step in innovation, building upon the ZenoTOF 7600 system, alongside Molecule Profiler. To bring...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

What Is Cloud-based Software Testing and How Can It Enhance Testing Services?

Due to the sudden upsurge in the usage of software applications around the globe, enterprises are finding it extremely difficult to meet the time to market demands. Enterprise QA teams that are able to detect errors at the earliest will have more time to work on various other development phases as well as enhance the application quality. With the advent of cloud computing technology, enterprises have leveraged several innovative opportunities in software testing and software deployment. It has opened new possibilities, particularly in the domain of software testing & maintenance.
ElectronicsPosted by
HIT Consultant

Osso VR Launches VR-based Surgical Proficiency Assessment Tool

– Osso VR, a San Francisco, CA-based virtual reality-based surgical training company, today announced the launch the of its VR-based multimodal assessment experiences. In addition to adding this capability within its platform, Osso’s platform has also launched in multiple new languages in addition to English, including Japanese, Spanish, German and French to broaden access in the 30+ countries in which it is currently utilized.
TechnologyPhys.org

ReNature launches new nature-based solutions support toolkit

The ReNature project is proud to announce the release of an interactive online toolkit designed to guide experts and non-experts in the implementation of nature-based solutions. The newly launched service is a feature of the ReNature Compendium which identifies a range of nature-based solutions that may be used to tackle societal challenges, associated with environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, climate change and environmental justice. When using the ReNature nature-based solutions Compendium, decision-makers, practitioners and the public can learn from experiences of nature-based solutions implementation in a Mediterranean climate.
Boston, MADaily Free Press

BU Hub launches ‘Hub Pathways’ to explore social movements, new courses

With the Hub, Boston University’s recent system of general education requirements launched 2018, students are tasked with finding classes each semester that work with their schedule, their major, interests — and have any of the 26 Hub units they need. This June, Hub faculty launched a new initiative of social justice-oriented course pathways to organize Hub units.
Framingham, MAWorcester Business Journal

SCIEX launches new software and protein analysis system

Framingham biotech company SCIEX on Wednesday announced the launch of two new initiatives, a software and a capillary electrophoresis system. The Biologics Explorer software enables customers to access high-resolution protein characterization data, which can assist pharmaceutical researchers and companies. The new program builds off SCIEX’s ZenoTOF 7600 system and Molecule Profiler, according to a press release from the company.
Chester County, PAbizjournals

Chester County tech firm Deacom acquired by Texas-based software company

ECI Software Solutions, which provides technology for manufacturers, has acquired Chesterbrook-based Deacom, Inc. Deacom, which was founded in 1995, has about 210 employees while Fort Worth, Texas-based ECI Software has more than 1,600 workers, including full-time contractors, according to a spokesperson. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Deacom specializes...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

ANIVERSE NFT Marketplace, Based on ANIVERSE Web, Is Being Launched

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / South Korea's largest blockchain IP project ANIVERSE is entering the NFT trading market through the release of web-based ANIVERSE NFT contents on August 30th. Starting with animation IP, it is planning to expand the content production and distribution network by integrating IP in various fields to NFT.
BusinessPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

ExaGrid and TIM AG Announce Strategic Partnership

MARLBOROUGH – ExaGrid, a Marlborough-based Tiered Backup Storage solution, that is has begun a new strategic partnership with TIM AG, a value-added distributor in the DACH region. TIM AG provides system vendors in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with many levels of support. In addition to tapping into new markets and technologies, TIM AG helps to build solid strategic alliances and sustainable business plans.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

FTX Launches NFT Platform for US-Based Clients

Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has launched a non-fungible (NFT) marketplace for customers living in the United States. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Tweeted on Monday a link that simply read, “Make your own NFTs,” thus, announcing the launch of FTX’s native NFT platform. The platform is exclusive to customers in the United States for the time being and was designed to allow them to mint, buy and sell custom NFTs. Each NFT will be traded cross-chain across Ethereum and Solana. Additional features such as deposits and withdrawals are expected to be available soon, which will allow users to deposit external NFTs onto FTX. This is particularly interesting as users from other peer-to-peer marketplaces like OpenSea or Solanart will now be able to enjoy their NFTs on FTX U.S.
SoftwareFudzilla

AI based job software is making huge mistakes

Companies relying on AI software to choose their staff are losing good workers because it is not working. A report from Harvard Business School said that automated resume-scanning software is contributing to a "broken" hiring system. For those who came in late, such software is used by employers to filter...
Businessthefastmode.com

Telefonica Launches Innovative Blockchain-based Certification Service

Telefónica Tech recently announced the launch of an innovative blockchain-based certification service that allows any company to authenticate documents, transactions, projects, files or any type of digital content quickly, easily and with legal support. Each certification generated through the TrustOS managed blockchain service combines the digital signature of the user...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Microsoft acquires Australia-based video editing software startup with Seattle ties

Microsoft Corp. has bought an Australia-based video editing software startup with numerous ties to Seattle. Clipchamp, a company with 17 million users, grew during the Covid-19 pandemic by bringing video creation and editing tools to the masses. It also had partnerships that allowed Zoom and Google users to cut and trim calls and meetings. Registered users increased by 54% during the pandemic, the company reported in July.
Softwarebizjournals

Local tech firm ETHIX360 launches cloud-based policy management software

Local compliance solutions provider ETHIX360 rolled out its newest platform, PolicyTrac. ETHIX60, founded in 2017 by J Rollins and Bob Latchford, provides comprehensive solutions to employee ethics communication, case management, compliance training and policy management. Rollins said the company is looking to disrupt the industry with its new, cloud-based policy management platform.
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

IBM launches rapid new server systems based on 7nm chip

IBM has unveiled the E1080 as the first of its chips for the Power10 series microprocessor. The E1080 is the first commercial offering for the data-center grade Power10 platform, and is built on Samsung’s 7nm extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithographic process, as was announced at IBM’s Hot Chips conference in 2020.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Optibrium Releases 3D Ligand-based Design Module for StarDrop Drug Discovery Software

Optibrium Ltd today announced the release of the latest version of StarDrop™, its comprehensive software platform for small molecule design, optimisation and data analysis. StarDrop is used by more than 160 organisations worldwide, including many of the top global pharmaceutical companies. The release of StarDrop 7.1 further expands the platform’s 3D ligand-based design capabilities, providing access to high-performance methods for virtual screening and intuitive compound design in discovery projects where little or no structural information on targets is available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy