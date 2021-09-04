Framingham-Based SCIEX Launches Biologics Explorer Software
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM, – SCIEX, a Framingham-based life science analytical technologies and Danaher operating company, launches Biologics Explorer software, enabling customers to acquire insights from their high-resolution protein characterization data, and reach decisions quickly and confidently on the most important critical quality attributes for biopharmaceuticals. Biologics Explorer signifies the next step in innovation, building upon the ZenoTOF 7600 system, alongside Molecule Profiler.framinghamsource.com
