Framingham-Based SCIEX Launches Biologics Explorer Software

Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has launched a non-fungible (NFT) marketplace for customers living in the United States. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Tweeted on Monday a link that simply read, “Make your own NFTs,” thus, announcing the launch of FTX’s native NFT platform. The platform is exclusive to customers in the United States for the time being and was designed to allow them to mint, buy and sell custom NFTs. Each NFT will be traded cross-chain across Ethereum and Solana. Additional features such as deposits and withdrawals are expected to be available soon, which will allow users to deposit external NFTs onto FTX. This is particularly interesting as users from other peer-to-peer marketplaces like OpenSea or Solanart will now be able to enjoy their NFTs on FTX U.S.