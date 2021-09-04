REVIEW: ‘Shang-Chi’ is a knockout

For a franchise so large that its popularity is partially holding together international geopolitics, it’s interesting how little time Marvel has spent over the last four or five years devoting individual films to introducing their new heroes, who will presumably become the backbone of the franchise once all the contracts are fulfilled for their top-flight talent. Instead, they’ve chosen, much like their four-color ancestors, to introduce their newbie characters in surefire hits to make sure that they work (think how both Black Panther and the MCU’s Spider-Man were introduced back in Civil War) and to give them a sense of outright legitimacy from the get-go. After all, why would one devote a full-on film — a high-value proposition, full of risk like any other investment — to a character or property that isn’t a sure-fire hit? Once Marvel moved on from releasing two films a year to releasing three to now releasing four in the span of six months, those introductory films that remained on the schedule slowly grew further and further apart. Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man were separated by a year, and so was that latter film and Doctor Strange, but it was a three-year gap between that and Captain Marvel. Eventually, they didn’t need to spend much time introducing new characters in their own stories in order to keep the momentum going. That was, at least, until they made it to the Endgame and then needed fresh blood to prop the universe up like they were a vampire or a youth-obsessed venture capitalist raiding Silicon Valley blood banks for sustenance.