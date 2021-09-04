CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – After tackling two U.S. Open debutants Novak Djokovic faced an old foe on Saturday, reaching the fourth round with a 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Kei Nishikori to stay on course for a record 21st major title that would complete the calendar Grand Slam. Following...

